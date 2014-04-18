Wyatt Earp gun sells for $225,000 at auction

This undated photo provided by Olson Communications shows a Colt .45 revolver believed to have been carried by Wyatt Earp during the O.K. Corral shootout in Tombstone, Ariz. (AP)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A gun thought to have been carried by Wyatt Earp during the famous O.K. Corral shootout in Tombstone has sold at auction for $225,000.

A telephone bidder in New Mexico made the winning bid for the Colt .45 revolver Thursday night.

The auction of numerous items related to Earp and his family in Scottsdale, Ariz., brought in more than $445,000, officials with J. Levine Auction & Appraisal officials said.

The auction house initially valued the Colt between $100,000 and $150,000.

The items belonged to the estate of Glenn Boyer, an author of several books on Earp. Boyer died in February 2013.

Some have questioned the items' authenticity while others say Boyer was a credible researcher.

Josh Levine, who heads the auction house, said the Colt comes with several pages of documents testifying to its authenticity. The documents include a notarized, sworn affidavit signed by Boyer in 1994. There is also a letter from Colt that states the gun was made in the time period that Earp lived.

A Chandler man spent $150,000 on a shotgun owned by Earp, a family archive and other items.

