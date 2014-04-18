Autopsy: Border Patrol agent shot man twice

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An autopsy report says a Mexican man who was killed by a Border Patrol agent near San Diego was shot twice in the chest after allegedly pelting the agent with rocks.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's report released Friday says two casings were recovered about 16 feet from the body of 41-year-old Jesus Flores.

Investigators have said Flores struck the agent in the head with a rock and that the agent fired from below because he feared another blow could kill or incapacitate him.

The Feb. 18 shooting came amid controversy over how the Border Patrol should respond to rock throwers.

