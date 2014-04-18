Woman finds body while hunting for Easter eggs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman says she made a grisly discovery while hunting for Easter eggs in her back yard with her 3-year-old son: a dead body.
Tara Hanouskova said she had noticed a foul smell but didn't find the source until Wednesday, when she noticed tennis shoes in the crawl space under her deck while hunting for eggs with her son.
Her son didn't notice the man's body, and police investigated discreetly, she said.
"They were very respectful; they tread lightly," Hanouskova said. "My son has no idea what happened
She said she doesn't know how the man got there.
Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk told media outlets that the man had been dead about two weeks. The autopsy, however, did find that the man suffered from a medical condition that could have led to his death.
The death will be listed as natural causes unless something different is found in the final autopsy report, DeBusk said.
Meanwhile, police are still trying to determine who the man is and why he was under the deck.
