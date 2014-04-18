The picture perfect Mother's Day

CLICK HERE to submit your photo to the Mommy and Me Photo Contest.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you love your mother and your mother loves you, you probably have a picture of the two of you that could win you a grand prize. KFMB's second annual Mommy and Me Photo Contest is underway.

The pictures are pouring in from the first moments of life on through the golden years. KFMB followers are flipping out over the Mommy & Me Photo Contest.

"I just think the timing around mother's day makes it fun. Everybody loves sharing photos with kids," Jeni Farnell of the KFMB Interactive Department said.

Farnell is expecting her second child in August, but says the Mommy and Me pictures can be from decades ago.

Some of the best photos that we've seen are from the 60s and 70s," she said.

Because Jeni's a station employee, she's not allowed to enter the contest. But if she could she'd enter one taken with her son.

Nearly 200 pictures have been submitted so far. Weddings are popular, and so are smooches. Moms love to kiss their kids and have their kids kiss them back.

My mother Sandra belongs to the Zeta Rho Study Club, and that's where I went to gather advice on which pictures stand out to them. Pictures are pieces of our lives, and some of them are so old they had to be pieced to together.

This contest is winner take all, with the total prize package valued at $1,250 dollars. Pictures can be submitted until Sunday, April 27. The winner will be announced on May 12, the day after Mother's Day.