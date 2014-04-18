Good Friday in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Good Friday is a day of remembrance for Christians around the world, and many people in San Diego spent the day helping others in need.

Outside of Petco Park, The Rock Church sponsored a fair that seemed to have everything -- dancing, face painting, but it wasn't just fun for the family, it was what Good Friday is all about. Volunteers handed out clothes and food to those in need. There were even stations for haircuts and makeovers. A new look that made people feel like it was a new beginning.

"You can get involved by bringing food, you can get involved by giving blood. You can get involved by coming down and just helping out. Encouraging those who are down here getting helped," The Rock Church Pastor Ricky Page said.

And to get involved it doesn't just need to be Good Friday. That was a message stressed over at Father Joe's Village, a Catholic charity that helps those down on their luck get back on their feet. He said Good Friday should be a reminder that those in need, need help year round.

"We're asked to join in the suffering of the world. The poor, the needy, the trafficking, the homeless, the ill the people in prison, immigration -- all these are issues we should be involved in," Father Joe Carroll said.

Father Joe says it is a message that's universal. Whether you're Catholic or Christian, it doesn't matter.

"Almost every religion you go to, the doctrine is care about the poor, care about the widow, care about the needy, care about the homeless. So every religion has something in it and let's all rejoice together," Carroll said.

And rejoice people did, turning Good Friday into a day that was great for those who needed it.

"We want to make a splash in our communities, in the city where we live and really serve our city," Page said.