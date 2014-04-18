Eggs and Easter bunnies given to the hungry

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Just in time for Easter, local businesses and organizations are coming together to feed hungry San Diegans.

Due to the generosity of Dunkin' Donuts and SDG&E, Feeding America San Diego was able to distribute 80,000 eggs and 1,000 stuffed Easter bunnies to hungry children, families and seniors Friday.

"It's sure going to make a difference for a lot of families struggling to keep food on the table, it's just wonderful to be able to distribute something so special, right before the holiday," Jennifer Gilmore of Feeding America San Diego said.

Feeding America is always looking for more volunteers. CLICK HERE for more information.