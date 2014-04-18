Police seek suspect in lewd act in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist exposed himself to a teenage girl and performed a lewd act on an Otay Mesa roadside Friday.

The man called out to the victim from inside a maroon SUV in the 1300 block of 27th Street and said he needed directions about 7 a.m., according to

San Diego police.

When the girl looked into the vehicle, she saw that the driver was masturbating, SDPD Sgt. Carole Beason said. The teen ran off, and he drove away.

The victim described the driver as a clean-shaven black man in his 30s with short but unkempt hair. He was driving what appeared to be a 1999- to 2004-model Jeep Grand Cherokee.