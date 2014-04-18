Meow mix-up: Kittens accidentally shipped in box

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two kittens survived an unusual journey to San Diego against all odds.

An employee at Cox Communications discovered the two-day-old kittens inside a box of cable equipment that had been shipped from L.A. The employee's nephew, who happens to be an officer at the San Diego Humane Society, then brought them to the 24-hour kitten nursery.

Nursery staff says it's now been two weeks since the brave kittens survived the 18-hour journey without food and water.

"They only know us as their mom and they only know that bottle as nutrition, so they're doing really well and they're fat and happy and just in a warm fuzzy spot," nursery manager Jenny Bonomini said.

When the kittens -- now named Mouse and Wifi-- are eight weeks old they will be spayed and neutered before being adopted out.