Detectives investigate gang-related shooting in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was recovering Saturday from non-life threatening injuries he suffered, when he was shot three times by someone inside a tan or gold sedan, during a gang-related attack in the Valencia Park area of San Diego, police said.

The victim was standing in the 5100 block of Groveland Drive about 8:30 p.m. Friday, when the sedan pulled up next him. A passenger in the car confronted him and then shot him three times, according to the SDPD.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area. Paramedics rushed the victim to a local trauma center, according to police.

The department's Gang Unit was investigating the shooting.

SDPD Detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at (888) 580-8477.

