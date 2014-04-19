Detectives investigate gang-related shooting in Valencia Park Posted: Saturday, April 19, 2014 11:59 AM EDT Updated: Saturday, April 19, 2014 11:59 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was recovering Saturday from non-life threatening injuries he suffered, when he was shot three times by someone inside a tan or gold sedan, during a gang-related attack in the Valencia Park area of San Diego, police said.



The victim was standing in the 5100 block of Groveland Drive about 8:30 p.m. Friday, when the sedan pulled up next him. A passenger in the car confronted him and then shot him three times, according to the SDPD.



The suspect vehicle then fled the area. Paramedics rushed the victim to a local trauma center, according to police.



The department's Gang Unit was investigating the shooting.



SDPD Detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at (888) 580-8477.



