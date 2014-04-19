Victim in I-8 chain reaction crash identified

LA MESA (CNS) - The 71-year-old man killed in a chain reaction crash on Interstate 8 in La Mesa late Friday night was publicly identified Sunday.

Michael James Bliss of La Mesa was named by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office as the victim.

Bliss was driving a black 1989 Mercedes sedan in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near Lake Murray Boulevard when he lost control shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

The sedan then struck a concrete wall in the center divider and stopped in the fast lane. It was then struck by two other vehicles, according to the CHP.

Bliss had not been wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Neither of the other drivers were injured, according to the CHP.



A SigAlert was issued by the CHP at 11p.m. Friday and all eastbound lanes were reopened at 12:31 a.m., according to the CHP.

