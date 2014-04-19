Easter around San Diego Posted: Saturday, April 19, 2014 12:20 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, April 19, 2014 12:20 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Numerous community and church-sponsored Easter egg hunts for children are scheduled around San Diego County Saturday.



The largest might be at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in San Diego, where around 2,000 children will hunt down 15,000 eggs beginning at 10 a.m. The free, three-hour event will also include a visit by the Easter bunny, arts and crafts, and music.



Pancake breakfasts at the Fallbrook and Spring Valley community centers will begin at 7:30 a.m., with egg hunts following. A hunt at Dos Picos County Park in Ramona is set for 10 a.m.



The New City Church, recently formed by the merger of Kaleo Church San Diego and Anchor Gaslamp, will hold an egg hunt at 11 a.m. at San Diego City College.



In San Diego, egg hunts are set at recreation centers at 9 a.m. in Carmel Valley, Clairemont Mesa, Torrey Hills and Normal Heights; at 9:30 a.m. at Morley Field in Balboa Park; and at 10 a.m. in the Skyline area, Carmel Mountain Ranch, La Jolla, Pacific Beach, Linda Vista, San Carlos, San Ysidro, and University City.



The hunt gets going at 11 a.m. at the Allied Gardens Recreation Center and 12:30 p.m. in Bay Park.



Other egg hunts are set for:



-- 8 a.m., San Marcos, Walnut Grove Park, 1950 Sycamore Park;



-- 9 a.m., Coronado, Community Center, 1845 Strand Way;



-- 9 a.m., Santee, Santee Lakes, 9310 Fanita Parkway;



-- 10 a.m., Oceanside, Buddy Todd Park, at Mesa Drive and Parnassus Circle;



-- 10 a.m., Carlsbad, Poinsettia Park, 6600 Hidden Valley Road; and



-- 10 a.m., Encinitas, Ecke Sports Park, 278 Saxony Road.



Sunday, egg hunts will be scheduled hourly at Belmont Park in Mission



Beach beginning at 9 a.m.



