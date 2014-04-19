Suspect using cell phone during bank robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man typed out a robbery demand message on his cell phone, and showed it to a teller to rob a credit union branch in northern San Diego, police said Saturday.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, the suspect walked up to a teller at the Point Loma Credit Union at 10413 Craftsman Way and displayed the demand message on his phone, FBI Special Agent Darrell Foxworth said. He did not show a weapon.

The robber escaped with an undisclosed amount, Foxworth said.

The suspect was described as white, 18 to 22 years old, about 5 feet 8 and 160 pounds with a thin build and short dark hair. He was wearing a dark t-shirt with colored skull images, dark shorts and sunglasses.

The robbery was in the 4S Ranch district, west of Rancho Bernando.

Foxworth asked anyone with information about the robbery to call the FBI at (858) 320-1800, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

?