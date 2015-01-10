Water restored in Vista after main break - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Water restored in Vista after main break

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (CBS 8) - Water is back on to more than 3000 homes in Vista Saturday evening after a main break early this morning.

The sheriff's department says the main broke at about 4:30 a.m. this morning on the 500 block of "East Drive" in Vista.

38 homes in the area were left with out water for most of the morning. Service was restored shortly after noon.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.