Examining airport security in wake of Paris attacks - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Examining airport security in wake of Paris attacks

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Safety and security remain the top priorities at the San Diego International Airport following the terror attacks in France.

Although the local airport has not received new security directives from the Transportation Security Administration, "the airport always remains vigilant," says Judy McSweeney of the Airport Authority.

However, airport workers are "ready and set" should new TSA directives be handed down. 

CBS News 8's Matt Johnson has more details in this video story.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.