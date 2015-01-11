Examining airport security in wake of Paris attacks

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Safety and security remain the top priorities at the San Diego International Airport following the terror attacks in France.

Although the local airport has not received new security directives from the Transportation Security Administration, "the airport always remains vigilant," says Judy McSweeney of the Airport Authority.

However, airport workers are "ready and set" should new TSA directives be handed down.

