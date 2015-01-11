Baby girl revived by SDPD celebrates first birthday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Baby girl revived by SDPD celebrates first birthday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Friends and family members of a baby who was revived by San Diego Police when she was just a few months old celebrated her first birthday on Saturday.

Deonni Bradley stopped breathing last March and officers rushed to the family's home to save her life.

CBS News 8's Matt Johnson has more information in this video story.

