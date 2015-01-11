Suspected DUI driver killed, three injured in crash

OTAY MESA (CNS) - A suspected drunken driver lost control of his speeding pickup truck early Sunday and plunged it into the backyard of an Otay Mesa home, killing himself and injuring his three passengers.

The driver of a Nissan Titan, a man in his 20s, apparently lost control while headed west on Del Sol Boulevard approaching Beyer Way around 12:15 a.m. and rolled across the eastbound lanes, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The pickup truck then careened down a hill and came to a rest in the backyard of a home on Soldau Drive, Heims said.

The driver was ejected from the truck and died at the scene. A man in his 20s, who was a front passenger, was also ejected, police said.

That passenger and two women, also in their 20s, who were sitting in the backseat were transported to a hospital, Heims said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Heims said neither the driver nor his passengers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash.