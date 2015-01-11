Chris Brown performed in Gaslamp after San Jose shooting

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown made a late night appearance at a San Diego club despite a shooting at a performance in San Jose over the weekend that left five people injured.

Late Sunday night, Brown performed at "Parq" night club in the Gaslamp. San Diego police were on hand just in case.

Police say they have detained several people in connection with the San Jose shooting but have not yet released a motive.