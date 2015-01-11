Rain causes crashes on local roadways - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rain causes crashes on local roadways

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There were a number of crashes around the county on Sunday due to the rain.

The wet weather led to dangerous driving conditions. One crash involved a large car-carrier truck that overturned on Interstate 15 in Mission Valley.

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal has more information in this video story.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.