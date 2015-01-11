San Diegans rally for victims of Paris attack - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diegans rally for victims of Paris attack

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of people gathered in Balboa Park on Sunday for a rally honoring the victims of terror attacks in France. 

The demonstration was held at the House of France in solidarity with the millions of people who marched in France.

