Warning for beach goers after recent rainfall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Swimmers, surfers and other beachgoers are advised to avoid San Diego County's coastal waters because Sunday's rainfall may have pushed bacteria-laden runoff into the ocean.

The county's Department of Environmental Health issued a general advisory stating that coastal waters -- including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay -- should be avoided for 72 hours following rain.

County officials said bacteria levels could rise significantly after rainfall, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff. The runoff may contain bacteria from a variety of sources including animal waste, soil and decomposing vegetation.

The heightened bacteria levels may stick around depending on the intensity of the storm, the volume of runoff and ocean conditions, according to the county.

County officials said additional signs would not be posted for the advisory.