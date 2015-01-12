Sentencing moved to March in escort attack case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sentencing was postponed Monday to March 6 for a man who sexually assaulted two escorts in separate Mission Valley attacks and threatened to kill one of the women with an ax.

Brendan Mathis, 32, pleaded guilty last year to forcible rape and assault with intent to commit oral copulation, both during a burglary. He is expected to be sentenced to 40 years to life in state prison.

Mathis was arrested last Jan. 29 after attacking a woman in her Mission Valley apartment. He also admitted a similar attack on Jan. 10, 2014, in which he tased a woman, threatened to kill her and raped her.

Police said both victims were paid escorts.

Deputy District Attorney Mary-Ellen Barrett said the defendant told police after his arrest that "something came over him" and that he targeted the women for their vulnerability.

In the first attack, Mathis tased the woman after she let him into her Mission Valley hotel room, bound her hands and feet, blindfolded her, and told her that he had an ax and was going to kill her, the prosecutor said.

Barrett said Mathis sexually assaulted the victim, then told her to shower. The assault went on for four to five hours, according to the prosecutor.

In the later attack, he tased the victim, got her into a back bedroom in her apartment and tied her hands behind her back, Barrett said.

Mathis was arrested went he walked out on the street.