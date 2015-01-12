John Fox out after 4 AFC West titles, 4 playoff nosedives - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

John Fox out after 4 AFC West titles, 4 playoff nosedives

Posted: Updated:
Denver Broncos head coach John Fox reacts to a call during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Denver. Denver Broncos head coach John Fox reacts to a call during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2015, in Denver.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach John Fox and the Denver Broncos are parting ways following the team's latest playoff meltdown.

Fox won the AFC West all four of his years in Denver, but each of those seasons ended in ugly fashion in the playoffs, culminating with Sunday's 24-13 loss to Indianapolis.

Asked after the game about a pregame report that he could be available if the Broncos suffered a loss to the Colts, Fox didn't shoot it down, saying, "I don't make those decisions. I don't control that. My intentions are to be a Denver Bronco and have been since I got here."

Fox might already have something in the works with another team. Neither Fox nor John Elway would say what was discussed Monday when they met other than it was time to split up.

"It became clear that it was best for both the Denver Broncos and Coach Fox to move on and make this change," Elway said in a statement.

So, Fox is out after going 49-22 in Denver, including the playoffs, following a 73-71 record in nine years with the Carolina Panthers.

The Broncos went 8-8 in Fox's first year, when Tebowmania was in full pitch. The stakes were raised when Denver won the Peyton Manning sweepstakes and replaced Tim Tebow in 2012.

Denver went 38-10 in the regular season with Manning but the Broncos were upset twice at home in the divisional round and got upended by the Seahawks 43-8 in last year's Super Bowl.

Elway thanked Fox for helping "establish a positive, winning culture for this team and (he) deserves a lot of credit for the Broncos' turnaround," but added "there is still work to be done" to win a Super Bowl. "Our organization is fully dedicated to reaching Pat Bowlen's high standards for his team as we begin the process of finding the next head coach to lead the Denver Broncos."

Fox characterized his meeting with Elway as productive and honest and the two "mutually agreed that the timing was right for this decision."

"Although we came up short of our ultimate goal, I am proud of our team's many accomplishments during these last four years. I truly appreciate all of the hard work put in by every player, coach and staff member within this organization," Fox said in a statement. "It was an honor to coach the Denver Broncos, a first-class franchise with great fans and a winning tradition."

"I am eager to continue my coaching career and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead," Fox added.

Fox became the only coach in NFL history to win a dozen consecutive divisional road games on his way to an unprecedented four straight AFC West titles in Denver.

But the goal when Manning came on board was Super Bowl trophies. Instead, Manning is 2-3 in the playoffs with the Broncos and all his three seasons have ended in ugly fashion after tying for the best record in the NFL during the regular season.

Manning was murky about his future Sunday night, saying he had to process this latest loss before deciding whether to play an 18th NFL season.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Syracuse grabs lead as Michigan State goes cold

    NCAA Latest: Syracuse grabs lead as Michigan State goes cold

    Sunday, March 18 2018 5:06 PM EDT2018-03-18 21:06:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.