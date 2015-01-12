Pedestrian killed in collision with motorcycle

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 49-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday when a motorcycle hit him on an Egger Highlands-area roadway, authorities reported.

The fatal accident occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Palm Avenue, near 14th Street, according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim, who suffered a severed leg, to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead, SDPD public-affairs Officer Matt Tortorella said.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the same trauma center. His condition was not released.

It was unclear who was at fault for the crash, Tortorella said.

Police blocked off Palm Avenue between 13th and 16th streets to allow for investigation. The closure continued into the mid-afternoon.