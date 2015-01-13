Dozens call for justice in San Diego police shootings

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The family of a Mira Mesa man who was killed in a police shooting, continue their push for justice.

Victor Ortega, 31, died in a confrontation during a domestic violence call in 2012.

A march for Ortega and the near 200 other loves lost by San Diego police since 1980 was demonstrated in City Heights Monday night.

In this CBS News 8 video, Abbie Alford spoke to Ortega's widow and protesters about the demands for change in what they call in an unjust system.