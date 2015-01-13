10 displaced after Oceanside garage fire

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A detached garage next to an apartment building in Oceanside went up in flames early Tuesday, displacing 10 people and causing $150,000 in damage, authorities said.

The non-injury fire in the 4000 block of Baycliff Way was reported at 12:04 a.m. and crews declared it under control at 12:36 a.m., according to Oceanside fire Battalion Chief Bill Kogerman.

"The fire destroyed the garage, damaged one vehicle and caused minor damage to the adjacent apartment building," he said in a statement, adding damage was estimated at $150,000.

The cause is under investigation.

Ten people displaced by the fire are receiving housing assistance from relatives and the American Red Cross, Kogerman said.