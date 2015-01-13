City Council looks at installing giant Ferris wheel - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

City Council looks at installing giant Ferris wheel

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The City Council is considering a proposal to install a Ferris wheel on the downtown waterfront.

Three different groups are presenting proposals to put a 400-foot ferris wheel next to the USS Midway. The most ambitious of the privately funded plans includes a terraced park and a pavilion filled with exhibits and shows.

The challenge for the plans is being consistent with the ports master plan which is being developed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.