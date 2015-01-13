Major donation secures future of Gateway Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Major donation secures future of Gateway Park

Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
SOLANA BEACH (CBS 8) - A major donation has secured the future of a controversial three-acre property in Solana Beach.

Gateway Park has been fought over by commercial developers for decades and then taken over by concerned residents.

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy has more about what the million-dollar donation means for the park's future in this video story.

