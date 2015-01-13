Two arrested in attempted gas station robbery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two arrested in attempted gas station robbery

EMERALD HILLS (CBS 8) - Two people are in custody after an attempted robbery at a gas station in Emerald Hills.

The attempted robbery happened at the Valero on Euclid Avenue just south of the 94. Police say two men went into the gas station and one leaned over the counter in a threatening manner while the other stood behind with his hands in his pockets.

Someone was able to call 911. Police quickly arrived and took the men into custody. No one was hurt.

It's not clear if either of the two were armed.

