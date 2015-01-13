VP from finance company missing in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a vice president from a finance company who disappeared after checking into a hotel in Palm Desert.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says 33-year-old Omar Meza checked into the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort on Thursday, then failed to show up for scheduled meetings on Friday and hasn't been seen since.

A dive team was searching the hotel's pond on Monday and searchers were using bloodhounds to look for Meza.

Meza is a vice president for AIG Financial Distributors who often travels for work and visits Palm Desert every other month.

His wife of five years Diane Meza tells the Los Angeles Times he has not used his credit cards since Thursday and did not call to say goodnight that night as he normally does.

