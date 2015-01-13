Firefighters knock down Bahia Belle engine room fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters knock down Bahia Belle engine room fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the engine room of the Bahia Belle Tuesday morning in Mission Bay. 

Crews were quick to arrive and had the fire knocked down shortly after it began. Firefighters remained on the scene to continue inspecting the Bahia Belle for additional hot spots.

There has been no report on what caused the fire in the engine room.

