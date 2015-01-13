San Diego State freshman forward Cheatham to redshirt - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego State freshman forward Cheatham to redshirt

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego State coach Steve Fisher says freshman forward Zylan Cheatham will redshirt this season.

Cheatham was one of four heralded freshman recruits to join the Aztecs this year.

He broke his left foot last summer and had surgery in early September, soon after arriving on campus. He began to practice with the team in mid-December before Cheatham, his family and the coaching staff decided he should use his redshirt year.

The Aztecs have struggled after entering this season with lofty expectations following a second Sweet 16 appearance in four years. They had been ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 but fell out in late December.

