3 children injured in accident at Balboa Park theatre

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three children suffered apparently minor injuries Tuesday when a part of a stage set shaped like a tree fell during a San Diego Junior Theatre performance in Balboa Park.

Two of the youngsters were sitting atop the piece of scenery when it toppled over and hit the third about 12:15 p.m., toward the beginning of a matinee of "The Magic Treehouse: Dinosaurs Before Dark," according to theater officials and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics took the youngsters, ages 9, 10 and 11, to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, SDFRD Capt. Joe Amador said.

The midday performance of the play was called off due to the mishap, said Theresa Wulf, a spokeswoman for San Diego Junior Theatre.