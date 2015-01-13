What's Going Around - January 13, 2015 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What's Going Around - January 13, 2015

Video Report By Barbara-Lee Edwards, Anchor
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A tough year for fighting influenza, with some strains showing up in patients who did get their flu shot.

But the Council of Community Clinics says it's still a good idea to get one, and at least cut the severity and duration of the symptoms.

In this Health Alert video report, Barbara-Lee Edwards explains.

