Sexually violent predator now living in East County

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A sexually violent predator is now living in the East County community of Jacumba Hot Springs.

Gary Snavely was released from a state mental hospital on Monday and moved into a home on Old Highway 80. He served several years in prison for molesting two young girls back in 1987.

Jacumba Hot Springs residents objected to his placement, but a judge ruled he is now safe enough to live in the East County.

Snavely will be required to wear a GPS anklet.

