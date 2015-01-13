Naked man arrested after running across I-805

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man is in custody Tuesday after stripping off all of his clothes and running across freeway lanes in the Lincoln Park area.

Drivers started calling 911 around 9:45 a.m., reporting a naked man on the shoulder of the northbound 805 near Imperial. When CHP officers arrived, the man tried to avoid them, running from one side of the freeway to the other. Officers ran traffic breaks to stop motorists and finally caught up with the man in the center median.

"Great danger to himself if nothing else. Pedestrian collisions on the freeway are devastating, so we luckily avoided all that today," CHP Sgt. Dan Kyle said.

The man was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. His name has not been released.