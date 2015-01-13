Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel visits Marines, sailors at MCAS - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel visits Marines, sailors at MCAS Miramar

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Outgoing Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel met with Marines and sailors Tuesday at MCAS Miramar.

Hagel held a town hall there as part of his farewell tour. One by one, Hagel met with about 300 Marines, presenting each one with his special coin.

The Marines were humbled and honored that the man at the helm of the Pentagon came here to San Diego to express his thanks.

"It's an honor to get to talk to him and meet him today," a Marine said.

Sergeant Chad Larkin is from Hagel's hometown of North Platte, Nebraska, a state Hagel used to represent as a Republican U.S. senator.

"The fact he's taking the time to come here and visit troops really shows how much he cares," Larkin said.

Unscripted and speaking conversationally, with a town hall feel, Secretary Hagel addressed the Marines for about 45 minutes.

"I thank all of you for what you do for our country, and thank your families. Particularly I want you to pass on to your families how much we appreciate their sacrifice and how important they are, not only to you and all of us and this country," he said.

Hagel's visit to MCAS Miramar is part of a three-day farewell tour. He talked about the shifting climate in an uncertain, dangerous world, with the high threat of ISIS and Islamic terrorism.

"It's a world that presents very little margin for error, little margin for anything, especially time," he said. "When these disasters hit, challenges hit, they're immediately deadly," he said.

He encouraged the Marines to be strong leaders, continue their education and to be good role models for the next generation.

A former enlisted soldier who served in Vietnam, Hagel has been well liked by combat troops during his two years as defense secretary. He was asked for his advice to his successor.

"Listen, listen, listen. Listen carefully, to not just your commanders," he said.

Hagel says he has a private lunch once a month with junior enlisted from all branches of the military.

"He seems like a down to earth guy, which is nice, and surprising. Especially with his military experience behind him. It's really good to get your eyes on the guy who leads you," a Marine said.

https://twitter.com/MarcellaLeeCBS8/status/555139750906953731

https://twitter.com/MarcellaLeeCBS8/status/555118661774479362

https://twitter.com/MarcellaLeeCBS8/status/555120354343919616


  • 8 On The HomefrontMore>>

  • Costco to hold special military shopping event

    Costco to hold special military shopping event

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:15:45 GMT

    Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.  

     

    Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.  

     

  • Oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran turns 106

    Oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran turns 106

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-03-13 02:13:07 GMT

    The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran is celebrating a major milestone. Poway resident Ray Chavez turned 106 years old over the weekend.

     

    The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran is celebrating a major milestone. Poway resident Ray Chavez turned 106 years old over the weekend.

     

  • Sponsored Content

    Women who coded in war time

    Women who coded in war time

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-03-12 08:00:12 GMT

    Women Who Coded in War Time War is not just the physical action that takes place on the battlefield. During the First World War technology development became the best form of defense against enemy attack. 

     

    Women Who Coded in War Time War is not just the physical action that takes place on the battlefield. During the First World War technology development became the best form of defense against enemy attack. In fact, war time intelligence gathering and monitoring was a field largely dominated by women, and it was their dedication to code breaking that helped win the war for the Allies in World War Two. However, many of these women have gone unrecognized by history.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.