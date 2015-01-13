Learning the ropes at Escondido's first Chick-fil-A - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Learning the ropes at Escondido's first Chick-fil-A

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - It takes a lot to get a restaurant ready to open.

That's a lesson that the employees of the new Chick-fil-A in Escondido are learning first-hand.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Jeff Zevely ties on his apron to see if he has what it takes to work behind the counter.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.