Horses disappearing from Julian ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Horses are disappearing from a ranch in Julian, and the owner believes they've been stolen.

In the hills of Julian you'll find Kathleen Kenner and her horses in a little slice of heaven.

"It's wonderful up here," Kenner said.

On Kenner Ranch, half the horses are rescues, and most help teach new riders the ropes. But last Thursday, one of her horses, Sasha, didn't show up for breakfast. She scoured her property, checked the creek bed, and nothing.

"By the end of the second day I was convinced she was nowhere on the property," Kenner said. "I found it so implausible but I really began to suspect maybe somebody took a horse."

To make matters worse, two days later, another one named Moose went missing.

"Neither one of them is trained yet, they're both youngsters, they're just babies. they're big, but they're babies.">

Kennersays it has to be thieves because she hasn't found any damage along her fence. She thinks whoever took her horses simply opened a gate and may have tried to take more because she found a third outside the fence, and a fourth with an injured leg.

"It's a horrible feeling. I've felt sick since I've came to that conclusion. Really, really sick to my stomach," she said.

Taking the horses may have been easy since they're so friendly.

"I keep hoping against hope that they just show up. 'Oh there they are, they're still in the pasture,'" she said.

Kathleen isn't sure who would do this or why, but they've left the owner of Kenner Ranch, crest fallen.

"They need to be home, we need them home," she said.

Deputies say horse theft is very rare and are asking anyone with any information to please call them. Also, Kathleen Kenner is offering a reward for information that leads to the return of her horses.

