San Diego police searching for "Random Bandits"

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police are asking for your help identifying three men in an armed robbery series.

The so-called "Random Bandits" have held up 10 businesses across the city since December 15. One man has shown a pistol in all cases. Another has shown a knife in some.

Police say two robberies often occurred within hours of each other on the same night.

Anyone with information on the "Random Bandits" is urged to call police or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.