Penguins prepare to become zoo ambassadors

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Zoo is preparing two endangered penguins for their roles as ambassadors.

The 18-month-old African penguin brothers participated in a training session with animal care staff Tuesday morning. The short training sessions help build trust between the birds and their trainers.

African penguins are one of the most endangered species of penguins. Their population has decreased by more than 60 percent in the past decade.

