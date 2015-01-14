Chula Vista council seat filled during tense meeting

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) – After a tense, hours-long session in Chula Vista City council chambers, members have filled an empty council seat.

Businessman Steve Miesen was appointed to serve the remaining two years left on the council seat that went vacant when Mary Salas was elected mayor last November.

Miesen is the division manager for Republic Services, the city's waste provider and its largest contractor.

