Suspect runs over SDPD officer using his own patrol vehicle

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 25-year veteran SDPD officer remains hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect in a hot prowl jumped behind the wheel of his vehicle and deliberately ran him down, officials said.A suspect reportedly smashed a window at a residence Tuesday night in the 3600 block of Main Street and was screaming. Witnesses told CBS News 8 they didn't recognize him.Officers responded and were investigating the incident at about 10:30 p.m. when the suspect, William Frank Bogard, 25, jumped into Officer Jeffrey Swett's SUV and ran over him. Lieutenant. Mike Hastings says Swett was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle as the man kept on driving. Police then shot at the vehicle.The suspect was taken to Mercy Hospital with a possible gunshot wound to his leg. Once treated, he will be taken to jail.

Swett was taken to UCSD Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Police Chief Shelley Zimmermann was seen talking to law enforcement and checking on Swett Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon.

"Our officer is very grateful that it wasn't worse. These are very serious injuries. He is conscious, I was able to talk to him and his family members," she said.

