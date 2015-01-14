Hunt for man responsible for Ocean Beach burglaries

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – The San Diego Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a man behind a series of burglaries in Ocean Beach.

There have been seven burglaries since Christmas and the latest incident happened Monday, January 12.

Investigators say the suspect targets homes with unlocked doors or windows and then steals money, electronics and other valuables while his victims are sleeping.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'7” to 6-feet tall and possibly bald.

If you have information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.