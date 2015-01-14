State of the City address focuses on new vision for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer will describe plans to improve opportunities for San Diegans and their neighborhoods when he delivers his first "State of the City" address Wednesday evening at the Balboa Theatre.

Faulconer used the theme "One San Diego" during his mayoral campaign and first 10-plus months in office following his special election victory early last year. According to the mayor's office, he'll use his 35-minute speech to pitch more specific ways of implementing his ideas.

He also will propose a plan to promote San Diego's comeback from fiscal crisis to the nation and world, showing the city as more than a vacation spot with a biotech hub.

The mayor's office also said Faulconer, who is scheduled to make remarks later in the week to the Republican National Committee, will offer "a path forward" in the Chargers hunt for a new stadium.

San Diego's National Football League franchise has been searching for a new playing home for more than a decade, but plans have been derailed by a lack of available land, the recession and the city's formerly poor financial condition.

Faulconer is also expected to address future plans for the San Diego Convention Center. A plan to fund an expansion of the facility was struck down in court, but city and tourism officials insist that a larger building is necessary to retain Comic-Con International -- the largest annual convention in San Diego -- and attract the largest of the trade shows.

In recent months, officials involved in the stadium and convention center issues have discussed the possibility of a joint solution, though it remains unclear whether such a thing is part of the mayor's plans.

The public is invited to the 6 p.m. address. The Balboa Theatre is at 868 Fourth Ave. at the east pedestrian entrance to Horton Plaza.