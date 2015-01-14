Water main break floods streets in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A construction crew accidentally ruptured a water main in Little Italy this morning, flooding traffic lanes and some businesses and interrupting light-rail service in the area for several hours.

The break occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. on West Date Street, near India Street, according to the San Diego Water Department.

It took city crews about an hour to halt the overflow, SDWD spokesman Arian Collins said. Trolley service through the busy district was suspended until about 10:15 a.m., Metropolitan Transit Services officials said.

The mishap left three blocks in the area without water service pending repairs, Collins said. There was no immediate estimate of when the pipeline would be fixed and the roadway patched.

The city sent in "water wagons" to serve those left without functional taps.



Water service was expected to be restored at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Collins said.

