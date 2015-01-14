Private screening of 'Unbroken' for WWII POWs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Private screening of 'Unbroken' for WWII POWs

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The red carpet is being rolled out for military veterans Wednesday.

UltraStar Cinemas in Mission Valley is hosting World War II POWs for a private screening of "Unbroken."

"I feel very good about it. I think it's great," WWII POW Sy Brenner said.

Dozens of POWs and their loved ones were invited to the screening. It's a biography about an Olympic track star named Louis Zamperini, who joined the military and was held as a prisoner of war in several Japan prison camps and survived to see the end of the war.

Our vets should get the VIP treatment everywhere they go, but unfortunately some of the other movie theaters in town turned them away when they wanted to see the flick together. The theaters couldn't accommodate the large crowd -- some with disabilities, mobility challenges and some suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders.

So when UltraStar Cinemas in Hazard Center found out, they decided to go above and beyond for our heroes and give them a free private showing as a "thank you" for their service and sacrifices.

"They deserve it. We wouldn't be here without the sacrifices they made for us and for our freedom. So it's the least we can do," Julie Bravo of UltraStar Cinemas said.

Wednesday's red carpet event included a welcome ceremony with a color guard and the National Anthem. The group of about 100 people got free popcorn and drinks, and counselors were on hand after the showing to talk about the movie as a form of therapy.

  • 8 On The HomefrontMore>>

  • Costco to hold special military shopping event

    Costco to hold special military shopping event

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:15:45 GMT

    Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.  

     

    Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.  

     

  • Oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran turns 106

    Oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran turns 106

    Monday, March 12 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-03-13 02:13:07 GMT

    The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran is celebrating a major milestone. Poway resident Ray Chavez turned 106 years old over the weekend.

     

    The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran is celebrating a major milestone. Poway resident Ray Chavez turned 106 years old over the weekend.

     

  • Sponsored Content

    Women who coded in war time

    Women who coded in war time

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-03-12 08:00:12 GMT

    Women Who Coded in War Time War is not just the physical action that takes place on the battlefield. During the First World War technology development became the best form of defense against enemy attack. 

     

    Women Who Coded in War Time War is not just the physical action that takes place on the battlefield. During the First World War technology development became the best form of defense against enemy attack. In fact, war time intelligence gathering and monitoring was a field largely dominated by women, and it was their dedication to code breaking that helped win the war for the Allies in World War Two. However, many of these women have gone unrecognized by history.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.