Measles scare shuts down La Mesa urgent care clinic

LA MESA (CNS) - An urgent care clinic on the Grossmont Hospital campus was briefly closed Wednesday after six people showed up displaying measles symptoms.

Around 40 people were in the waiting room of the Sharp-Rees Stealy Urgent Care Clinic, at 5525 Grossmont Center Drive, around 11:45 a.m. when the six entered the facility, said Frances Schnall of Sharp Healthcare. They each complained of a fever and rash, she said.

Clinic personnel determined most of the patients who were in the waiting room had been immunized for measles, which is highly contagious.

Schnall said the clinic was shut down so it could be disinfected -- and that it takes time for fresh air to circulate through. The department reopened at 5:30 p.m. Other offices in the building remained open during the closure.

Health officials say measles generally begins with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. Within a few days a red rash appears, usually on the face then spreading down to the rest of the body. Measles is an infectious, airborne disease.

"We think it's really important to make sure you're immunized (against measles)," Schnall said.

County health officials recommend that people who have measles symptoms should call their primary care physician, or a county health facility, before venturing out to a public place. The county Health and Human Services Agency immunization phone number is (866) 358-2966.

