Possible suspect in South Bay school lockdown detained

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Reports that a man possibly armed with a gun was wandering around near a South Bay primary school Wednesday prompted a lockdown at the campus while officers fanned out to search the surrounding area.

Police got several calls about the suspicious pedestrian in the area of Otay Elementary School in Chula Vista shortly after 12:30 p.m., CVPD Capt. Lon Turner said.

Teachers at the Albany Avenue campus kept children secured in their classrooms while patrol personnel scoured the neighborhood for the unidentified man, who reportedly was walking in the direction of Connelly Circle.

The suspect was described as a short-haired, roughly 5-foot-9-inch Latino in his 50s or 60s, wearing blue jeans and a black sweat shirt, and possibly carrying a sawed-off shotgun, the captain said.

School administrators released students to their parents on the usual schedule, as advised by police. At about the same time, officers took a possible suspect into custody at a home north of the campus, Turner said.