Field in 4S Ranch converted to drought-proof synthetic turf

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The county is showing off brand new drought-proof playing fields at the 4S Ranch Sports Park.

The grass fields have been replaced with a durable synthetic turf surface. The change will drastically cut water and maintenance costs, and the fields will stay green and usable through all seasons.

The new fields were paid for with $2.5 million dollars from the county's general fund.

