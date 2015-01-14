New kiosks to ease customs process at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Eight automated kiosks that should speed up the customs inspection process were unveiled at Lindbergh Field Wednesday by airport and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The self-service kiosks, which are located in the airport's customs inspection area, allow passengers to submit their customs declaration and personal information electronically.

"San Diego International Airport welcomes nearly 30,000 arriving international passengers each month," said Thella Bowens, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "Now, for many of those passengers, getting through customs will be much easier and quicker."

The kiosks are touted for reducing customs processing times by 25 to 40 percent.

"This technology will help our officers efficiently process an ever-growing volume of international travelers," said Bill Snyder, CBP's director at the Port of San Diego. "The kiosks are designed to reduce wait times and congestion in the Federal Inspection Services area while maintaining the highest standards of security."

San Diego joins 30 other airports in installing the kiosks, which can be used by people holding U.S. or Canadian passports, or belong to the Visa Waver Program.

They differ from the Global Entry kiosks installed in 2012 by not requiring pre-registration or membership.

The new devices scan passports, take photos of passengers and offer customs declaration questions on a touch screen. The kiosks print a receipt that must be shown to a CBP officer when a passenger exits the inspection area.